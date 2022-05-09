Overview

Dr. Joseph Navon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Navon works at Dr. Joseph Navon in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.