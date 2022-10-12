Overview

Dr. Joseph Nassir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Huntington Beach Hospital.



Dr. Nassir works at California Huntington Physicians in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.