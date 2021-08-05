See All Ophthalmologists in Parsippany, NJ
Dr. Joseph Napolitano, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Napolitano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Parsippany, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Napolitano works at Omni Eye Services in Parsippany, NJ with other offices in West Orange, NJ and Rochelle Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Strabismus Surgery, Extraocular Muscle Surgery and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Omni Eye Services
    Omni Eye Services
2200 State Rt 10, Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 538-7400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Omni Eye Services
    Omni Eye Services
475 Prospect Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052
(973) 325-6734
    Omni Eye Services - Rochelle Park
    Omni Eye Services - Rochelle Park
218 State Rt 17 N, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662
(973) 538-7400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Strabismus Surgery
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Diplopia
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Aug 05, 2021
    I'm a Senior who was seeing double and needed muscle surgery. I was very leery but knew I had to do it. Dr Napolitano was wonderful and 100% corrected my problem surgically. I highly recommend him !!!
    About Dr. Joseph Napolitano, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1023009131
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
