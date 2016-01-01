Overview

Dr. Joseph Naoum, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Naoum works at Houston Methodist Cardiovascular Surgery Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.