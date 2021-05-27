See All Cardiologists in Mount Clemens, MI
Dr. Joseph Naoum, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Naoum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    133 S Main St Ste D, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 465-1326
    Internal Medicine Associates of Mt Clemens, PC
    136 S Main St Ste D, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 465-1326

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Messa
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • Tricare
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 27, 2021
    Dr. Naoum is such a caring man, always sits and talks with you, he is soon to retire, I am so sad to hear this, this man is one of a kind doctors, I understand when a doctor is done, time to move on with family time, I will miss him so much, but looking forward to a new doctor which I already had told him who I want to be with, Dr. Lingham he was in there when I had a test done, made the decision to live the artery that was bent alone. Will Miss YOU Dr. Naoum!!!
    Dolores — May 27, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Naoum, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376540401
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University Hospital
    Internship
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Undergraduate School
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Naoum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naoum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naoum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naoum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naoum has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naoum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Naoum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naoum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naoum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naoum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

