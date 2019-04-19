Dr. Joseph Naas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Naas, DPM
Overview
Dr. Joseph Naas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Locations
Foot Specialists of Cny PC5900 N Burdick St Ste 104, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 656-2216
Crouse Health736 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 656-2216Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Foot Specialists Of Cny315 S Crouse Ave Ste 304, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 476-7471
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Naas is a awesome foot Podiatrist. I had Bunions on both of my feet and had surgery In march I’ve had little pain and would recommend anyone who is in need of bunions surgery to see one of the best surgeons. Thanks Dr.Naas You Are awesome!!
About Dr. Joseph Naas, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
