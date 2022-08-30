Dr. Joseph My, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. My is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph My, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph My, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Stuart, FL.
Dr. My works at
Locations
Stuart Oncology433 Se Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 251-2566Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Stuart Oncology1231 N Lawnwood Cir, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 217-4112Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Stuart Oncology1701 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste 404, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 251-2567
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Went to office because I have been tired, weak and lost 12 pounds in less than a year . Wanted a specialist that understands conditions effecting the blood.
About Dr. Joseph My, DO
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1174720734
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. My has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. My accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. My has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. My works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. My. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. My.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. My, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. My appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.