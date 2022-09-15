Overview

Dr. Joseph Muscarella Jr, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Muscarella Jr works at Buffalo ENT Specialists in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Fredonia, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Laryngitis and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.