Dr. Joseph Muscarella Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Muscarella Jr, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Muscarella Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Buffalo Ent Specialists Llp180 Park Club Ln Ste 200, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 634-7350
-
2
Buffalo ENT Specialists85 E Main St, Fredonia, NY 14063 Directions (716) 672-8806
-
3
Sisters of Charity Hospital2157 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 862-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr Muscarella for about 20 years when he fixed a severely broken nose I had when I was young. He did a great job with the surgery and is very competent, patient, listens, is compassionate, and finds solutions to problems. He’s been my ENT ever since. Ive taken my whole family to him for various issues over the years. Cant say enough about him. Hes fantastic.
About Dr. Joseph Muscarella Jr, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1457302366
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
