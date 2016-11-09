Dr. Joseph Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Murray, MD
Dr. Joseph Murray, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Metairie, LA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Southern California
Diabetes & Metabolism Associates, APMC3901 Houma Blvd Ste 103, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 455-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Wonderful Doctor who really cares about his patients and goes above and beyond to help them.
About Dr. Joseph Murray, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1235226101
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- U Med Ctr
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.