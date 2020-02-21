Dr. Joseph Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Murphy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Murphy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5225 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 204-5440
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Martin's Point
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
- WellCare
Dr Murphy is an excellent eye doctor, he had to cancel our appointment, and chose to have us come in On the 4th of July last summer, he put his holiday on hold for us! My only concern is getting our medical records, which we need desperately! We requested them three weeks ago, and the request went ignored! Now we are experiencing high anxiety! We need these in three days now at the latest!
About Dr. Joseph Murphy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1730158924
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- St Louis University Eye Inst
- Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
