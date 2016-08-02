See All Podiatric Surgeons in Medford, MA
Dr. Joseph Murano, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Murano, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Kent University and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and Winchester Hospital.

Dr. Murano works at Doctor Of Podiatry Medicines in Medford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Doctor Of Podiatry Medicines
    101 Main St Ste 207, Medford, MA 02155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 396-0120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
  • Winchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 02, 2016
    This doctor is like no one I have met he really listens to your problem and does not but in when your talking He tells you what your problem is in a way you understand and he make a plan on treating your problem I needed surgery on my foot and he called me the night of surgery to see how I was doing now that's someone who cares
    Sue in Malden ma — Aug 02, 2016
    About Dr. Joseph Murano, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689748733
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • West Roxbury Vamc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Central Newengland Podiatric Residency Program
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mgh Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Kent University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • U Mass
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Murano, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murano works at Doctor Of Podiatry Medicines in Medford, MA. View the full address on Dr. Murano’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Murano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

