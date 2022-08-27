Dr. Joseph Muller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Muller, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Muller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Locations
Austin Sports Medicine900 W 38th St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 450-1300Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Austin Sports Medicine12101 FM 2244 Rd Ste 5E, Bee Cave, TX 78738 Directions (512) 450-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Muller treated me as a traveling surgeon in Olympia. WA. I am a 69 year old male who suffered a Trimalleolar fracture. (Serious three bone ankle break). Dr. Muller spent a lot of personal time with me in the hospital, trying to find a surgeon closer to my home (50 miles away). He eventually decided to do the surgery himself, and I am eternaly grateful. Because of his skill I have had a remarkable recovery to date and prognis is excellent.
About Dr. Joseph Muller, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
