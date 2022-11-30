Dr. Joseph Muldoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muldoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Muldoon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Muldoon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Muldoon works at
Locations
-
1
Northshore University Health System2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-1470Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
NorthShore University HealthSystem1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-1700
-
3
Center for Pelvic Health - Glenbrook Medical Building2050 Pfingsten Rd Ste 128, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 657-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muldoon?
After struggling for 3 years with stomach issues and having seen multiple GI and Surgeons who could not find a treatment and also was advised to go to Mayo Clinic by another Surgeon. I was lucky enough to be referred to Dr Muldoon. After 1 visit and looking over the many MRI and tests he know exactly what had to be done. After the surgery the problems are now gone. Don't hesitate to see him, you will be in good hands
About Dr. Joseph Muldoon, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1629154356
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clin
- Northwestern Meml Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muldoon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muldoon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muldoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muldoon works at
Dr. Muldoon has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Intestinal Abscess and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muldoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Muldoon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muldoon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muldoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muldoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.