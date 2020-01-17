Dr. Joseph Mouchizadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mouchizadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Mouchizadeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Mouchizadeh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Low Moor, VA. They graduated from St Mary's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany and Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Greenbrier Valley Urology Associates - Low Moor1 Arh Ln St # 101, Low Moor, VA 24457 Directions (304) 318-3850
119 Maplewood Avenue at Fairlea119 Maplewood Ave, Ronceverte, WV 24970 Directions (304) 318-6783
Greenbrier Valley Urology - Ronceverte1521 Maplewood Ave Ste 603, Ronceverte, WV 24970 Directions (304) 647-5642
Hospital Affiliations
- LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany
- Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best!!!! He has taken care of me. for several years now Performed several. Procedures on me. He is Very understanding he shows so much interest in your health and acts very concerned . When he talks with you about what's going on with your health. He explains things thoroughly but also very clear and to the point so you can understand what's going on better . He is Very down to earth. So you will feel welcome and comfortable. His staff are all very nice as well.
About Dr. Joseph Mouchizadeh, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1225024342
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
- St Mary's Hospital
- St Mary's Hospital Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mouchizadeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mouchizadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mouchizadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mouchizadeh has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mouchizadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mouchizadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mouchizadeh.
