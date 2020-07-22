See All Otolaryngologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Joseph Motto, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joseph Motto, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Motto, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Parkridge East Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.

Dr. Motto works at JOSEPH A MOTTO MD in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph A Motto MD
    4355 Highway 58 # 107A, Chattanooga, TN 37416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 842-5260
  2. 2
    Motto Joseph A MD
    4531 Highway 58 Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital
  • Parkridge East Hospital
  • Parkridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nosebleed
Allergic Rhinitis
Sleep Apnea
Nosebleed
Allergic Rhinitis
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Motto?

    Jul 22, 2020
    I drove from KY to visit Dr. Motto, he was very professional, and concerned with my hearing problem. He answered question asked of him and discuss my hearing loss With concern. His staff was polite and helpful during my visit.
    L.Miller — Jul 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Motto, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Motto, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Motto to family and friends

    Dr. Motto's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Motto

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Motto, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Motto, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942298732
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • NYU-Bellevue-Manhattan VA
    Residency
    Internship
    • Montefiore-Jacobi Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Motto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Motto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Motto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Motto works at JOSEPH A MOTTO MD in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Motto’s profile.

    Dr. Motto has seen patients for Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Motto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Motto. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Motto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Motto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Motto, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.