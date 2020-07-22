Overview

Dr. Joseph Motto, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Parkridge East Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Motto works at JOSEPH A MOTTO MD in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.