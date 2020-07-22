Dr. Joseph Motto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Motto, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Motto, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Parkridge East Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Joseph A Motto MD4355 Highway 58 # 107A, Chattanooga, TN 37416 Directions (423) 842-5260
-
2
Motto Joseph A MD4531 Highway 58 Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37416 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Parkridge East Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I drove from KY to visit Dr. Motto, he was very professional, and concerned with my hearing problem. He answered question asked of him and discuss my hearing loss With concern. His staff was polite and helpful during my visit.
About Dr. Joseph Motto, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1942298732
Education & Certifications
- NYU-Bellevue-Manhattan VA
- Montefiore-Jacobi Hosp
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Motto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Motto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Motto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Motto has seen patients for Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Motto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Motto speaks Italian.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Motto. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motto.
