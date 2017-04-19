Dr. Joseph Motta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Motta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Motta, MD is an Urology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1200 South Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 370-1400
-
2
Metro Sleep Medicine PC800 Castleton Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-4570
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Motta?
Dr. Motta is an excellent physician. As a dedicated medical professional, he is compassionate, intelligent, upbeat, welcoming and has a driven passion and love for his work. Always up to date on the latest methods and technology, he is able perform true healing. Recently, the good doctor has given me better quality of life. What was thought to be impossible, he made possible without major surgery. I have been a patient for the last 20 years and am truly grateful for his care. Outstanding!
About Dr. Joseph Motta, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1871575878
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Motta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Motta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Motta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Motta has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Motta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Motta speaks Italian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Motta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Motta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Motta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.