Dr. Joseph T Moskal, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph T Moskal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Dr. Moskal works at
Locations
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 510-6200Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Moskal is an incredible doctor to deal with. He has replaced both my knees (2008 & 2009) and this year, 2022, replaced my left hip. I followed his advice and have recovered well from each replacement. Very well respected doctor.
About Dr. Joseph T Moskal, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1740267095
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- Wash U Sch Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
