Dr. Joseph Morreale, MD
Dr. Joseph Morreale, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Louisville, CO. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital.
MountainView Spine Center90 Health Park Dr Ste 130, Louisville, CO 80027 Directions (720) 664-1110
- Avista Adventist Hospital
My PCP referred me to a spine doctor at Rose Medical for severe sciatica from a herniated disc. I found the surgeon severely lacking. He was cold, condescending, and uncaring. So, I gave up and decided to just live with constant pain. But, the leg pain became unbearable and I couldn’t walk. I found Mtn View Spine Center in a google search. I went in for a consult with Dr. Morreale, expecting the same callous arrogance that I experienced with the last consultation. However, I was wrong. Dr. Morreale was so kind, caring, compassionate, understanding, and obviously skilled that I felt encouraged to move forward with microdissection surgery. He answered all my questions and allayed my fears of hospitals and surgery. He and his team went out of their way to help me get the surgery done despite some pre-surgical testing challenges. The hospital where he operates was absolutely extraordinary and so caring and kind. The whole experience was so positive and now I am pain free.
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- Yale School of Medicine
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Pennsylvania State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
