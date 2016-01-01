Overview

Dr. Joseph Morehouse, MD is an Optometrist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Optometry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior.



Dr. Morehouse works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.