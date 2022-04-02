Dr. Joseph Morehouse, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morehouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Morehouse, DO
Overview
Dr. Joseph Morehouse, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Morehouse works at
Locations
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology750 E Beltline Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 949-2600
Oakland Eyecare5825 S Main St Ste 100, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 620-3000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I felt very confident with there screening and recommendations
About Dr. Joseph Morehouse, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
