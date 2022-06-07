Dr. Joseph Montgomery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Montgomery, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Montgomery, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Montgomery works at
Locations
Joe Montgomery OB-Gyn21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 315, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-3632Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Montgomery is very thorough and attentive. He's personable and knowledgeable. I've been a patient of his for over a year now. The wait times are average when compared to all doctor offices. He does see preop patients in his actual office within the practice office, which might account for any "additional" wait someone in his waiting room might experience. But, again - He is very thorough and devotes his time to his patients once he's with them. His staff members are efficient and friendly.
About Dr. Joseph Montgomery, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1144217001
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Affil Hospital
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montgomery has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montgomery accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.