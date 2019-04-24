Dr. Joseph Mokulis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mokulis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Mokulis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Mokulis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.
Locations
Florence Urological Assc.541 W College St Ste 3300, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 766-6026
Hospital Affiliations
- North Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The Dr. has been great throughout my visits. He has been very caring and helpful for me. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Joseph Mokulis, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Dr. Mokulis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mokulis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mokulis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mokulis has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mokulis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mokulis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mokulis.
