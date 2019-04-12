Dr. Joseph Mlakar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mlakar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Mlakar, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Mlakar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Regional Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and South Texas Surgical Hospital.
Locations
Plastic Surgery Innovations9933 DuPont Circle Dr W Ste 120, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 490-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- South Texas Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Indiana Children's Special Healthcare Services
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- UniCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mlakar performed a secondary reconstruction 5 years after a bilateral mastectomy and tram flap reconstruction. I was told by other plastic surgeons that nothing could be done to improve the results. Dr. Mlakar did a wonderful job & gave me the results I wanted.
About Dr. Joseph Mlakar, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hospital Usc School Med
- GRAMEC
- Butterworth Hosp-Mich St U
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Kent State University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Mlakar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mlakar accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Mlakar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mlakar.
