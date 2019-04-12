See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Joseph Mlakar, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Joseph Mlakar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Regional Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and South Texas Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Mlakar works at Plastic Surgery Innovations in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Plastic Surgery Innovations
    9933 DuPont Circle Dr W Ste 120, Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dupont Hospital
  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
  • Parkview Regional Medical Center
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital
  • South Texas Surgical Hospital

Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Encore
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Indiana Children's Special Healthcare Services
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UniCare

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 12, 2019
    Dr. Mlakar performed a secondary reconstruction 5 years after a bilateral mastectomy and tram flap reconstruction. I was told by other plastic surgeons that nothing could be done to improve the results. Dr. Mlakar did a wonderful job & gave me the results I wanted.
    Apr 12, 2019
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801897244
    • Chldns Hospital Usc School Med
    • GRAMEC
    • Butterworth Hosp-Mich St U
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    • Kent State University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Dr. Joseph Mlakar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mlakar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mlakar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mlakar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mlakar works at Plastic Surgery Innovations in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dr. Mlakar’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Mlakar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mlakar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mlakar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mlakar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

