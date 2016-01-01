Overview

Dr. Joseph Mitchel, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Mitchel works at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.