Dr. Joseph Mirarchi, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (8)
Overview

Dr. Joseph Mirarchi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They completed their residency with James C. Giuffre Medical Center

Dr. Mirarchi works at Regional Foot and Ankle Specialists, L.L.C. in Turnersville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Foot and Ankle Specialists, L.L.C.
    188 Fries Mill Rd Ste F1, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Joseph Mirarchi, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285676130
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • James C. Giuffre Medical Center
Residency

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mirarchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mirarchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mirarchi works at Regional Foot and Ankle Specialists, L.L.C. in Turnersville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mirarchi’s profile.

Dr. Mirarchi has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirarchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirarchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirarchi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirarchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirarchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

