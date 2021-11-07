Dr. Joseph Minissale, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minissale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Minissale, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Minissale, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Pen Bay Medical Center, Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Locations
The Pavilion At Doylestown Hospital599 W State St Ste 200, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-6050
Hospital Affiliations
- Pen Bay Medical Center
- Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was so attentive and made every effort to help me. He listened, evaluated, asked for input and requested feedback. We worked as a team to come up with a treatment plan. Excellent Doctor.
About Dr. Joseph Minissale, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1366441354
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Comm Genl Osteo Hosp
- Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minissale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minissale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minissale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minissale has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minissale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Minissale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minissale.
