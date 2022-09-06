Overview

Dr. Joseph Mims, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Mims works at Gwinnett Surgical Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.