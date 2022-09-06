Dr. Joseph Mims, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Mims, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Mims, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Mims works at
Locations
Piedmont Surgical Associates LLC95 Collier Rd NW Ste 6015, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-4752
Piedmont Hospital1968 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had Dr. Mims perform surgery on multiple hernias. He did a great job. They are healing exactly as expected. Not lost on me was the fact that he was super personable and actually took an interest in my concerns (even remembering some fairly specific personal issues at my post-op visit).
About Dr. Joseph Mims, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1487694022
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mims has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mims accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mims works at
Dr. Mims has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mims on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mims. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mims.
