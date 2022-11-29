Overview

Dr. Joseph Millican, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greer, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Millican works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Division of Surgery - Pelham in Greer, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.