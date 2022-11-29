Dr. Joseph Millican, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millican is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Millican, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Millican, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greer, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Millican works at
Locations
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Division of Surgery - Pelham2755 S Highway 14 Ste 2200, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 849-9555Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most kind and caring doctors. He is very kind and goes the extra mile to put the patient at ease and answers all questions never rushing them. Dr Millican is the best.
About Dr. Joseph Millican, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Spartanburg Reg Hlthcare Sys
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millican has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millican accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millican has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millican has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millican on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Millican. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millican.
