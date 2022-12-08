Overview

Dr. Joseph Miller, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at NEUROSURGICAL GROUP in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.