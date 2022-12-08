Dr. Joseph Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Miller, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
Ut Erlanger Neuro Surgery Group1010 E 3rd St Ste 202, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 265-2233
The Plastic Surgery Group P C979 E 3rd St Ste C920, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 265-2233
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I had back surgery in 1991 due to an injury that occurred during a military exercise in South Korea. By 2019 I had severe spinal stenosis. I dealt with the pain until 2022 when it became so severe that I was in constant pain and my legs were constantly going numb after standing or walking for a couple of minutes. After reviewing the ratings of more than 20 neurosurgeons I selected Dr Miller. This was absolutely the best decision I could have made. I stopped taking pain pills the day after the surgery and was pain free for the first time in 3 years! I am now 9 months post-op and am doing great. Dr. Miller and his PA and Nurse were awesome, as well as the care Ireceived at Erlanger hospital.
About Dr. Joseph Miller, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1023244506
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Samford University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
