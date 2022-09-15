Dr. Joseph Militello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Militello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Militello, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Militello, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Spring Hill and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Locations
The Eye Center120 Medical Blvd Ste 101, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 683-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Spring Hill
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
For the first time in my life I am able to see clearly with 20/20 vision due to my amazing cataract surgery with Dr. Joseph Militello at Bayonet Point Outpatient facility. Prior to the first surgery I could not clearly see print in books or road signs or distinguish faces at a distance. Because of allergic reactions to many medications, I was hesitant to undergo the cataract procedure. Dr. Militello and anesthesia at Bayonet Point Outpatient facility worked together to facilitate a solution to my problem and my surgery went remarkably well. There were no problems whatsoever and the painless recovery was perfect. Surgery on my other eye was exactly the same success. I cannot give enough accolades to Dr. Militello for his outstanding, professional surgeries and efficient process for after surgery care. Dr. Militello has changed my eyesight and I am grateful to him every day for the gift of perfect vision. There is not a moment's hesitation to highly recommend Dr. Joseph Militello.
About Dr. Joseph Militello, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1275534398
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Res University Hospital Of Clev
- Tampa Gen U Of S Fl
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Militello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Militello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Militello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Militello has seen patients for Blepharitis, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Militello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
146 patients have reviewed Dr. Militello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Militello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Militello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Militello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.