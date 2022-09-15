See All Ophthalmologists in Spring Hill, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Militello, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (146)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Militello, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Spring Hill and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.

Dr. Militello works at Eye Center in Spring Hill, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    The Eye Center
    120 Medical Blvd Ste 101, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 683-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayfront Health Spring Hill
  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 146 ratings
    Patient Ratings (146)
    5 Star
    (134)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    Sep 15, 2022
    For the first time in my life I am able to see clearly with 20/20 vision due to my amazing cataract surgery with Dr. Joseph Militello at Bayonet Point Outpatient facility. Prior to the first surgery I could not clearly see print in books or road signs or distinguish faces at a distance. Because of allergic reactions to many medications, I was hesitant to undergo the cataract procedure. Dr. Militello and anesthesia at Bayonet Point Outpatient facility worked together to facilitate a solution to my problem and my surgery went remarkably well. There were no problems whatsoever and the painless recovery was perfect. Surgery on my other eye was exactly the same success. I cannot give enough accolades to Dr. Militello for his outstanding, professional surgeries and efficient process for after surgery care. Dr. Militello has changed my eyesight and I am grateful to him every day for the gift of perfect vision. There is not a moment's hesitation to highly recommend Dr. Joseph Militello.
    Sep 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Militello, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Militello, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275534398
    Education & Certifications

    • Case Western Res University Hospital Of Clev
    • Tampa Gen U Of S Fl
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    • University of Florida
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Militello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Militello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Militello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Militello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Militello works at Eye Center in Spring Hill, FL. View the full address on Dr. Militello’s profile.

    Dr. Militello has seen patients for Blepharitis, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Militello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    146 patients have reviewed Dr. Militello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Militello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Militello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Militello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

