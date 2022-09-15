Overview

Dr. Joseph Militello, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Spring Hill and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.



Dr. Militello works at Eye Center in Spring Hill, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.