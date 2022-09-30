Dr. Joseph Mikus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Mikus, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Mikus, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winchester, VA. They completed their residency with Wake Forest U Baptist Med Ctr, Otolaryngology
Locations
Shenandoah Head & Neck Specialists142 Linden Dr Ste 106, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 722-7282
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I wanted to add to my already glowing review because this office called me at home to see how things were going and If I felt I needed a prescription filled ( that had been suggested as a Plan B) They responded right away to a question via My chart. They called me back promptly and had already called in the prescription. I am very pleased with their responsiveness and professionalism.
About Dr. Joseph Mikus, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest U Baptist Med Ctr, Otolaryngology
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikus has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mikus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikus.
