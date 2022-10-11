Dr. Joseph Mikolajewski, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikolajewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Mikolajewski, DMD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Mikolajewski, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Mikolajewski works at
Locations
-
1
Castor Dental Care7258 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149 Directions (267) 341-7355
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mikolajewski?
Wait time is never more than a few minutes. Very friendly staff. Most importantly, good dental work.
About Dr. Joseph Mikolajewski, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1639345358
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikolajewski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikolajewski accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikolajewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikolajewski works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikolajewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikolajewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikolajewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikolajewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.