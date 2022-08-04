Dr. Mikhail has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Mikhail, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Pacific Harbor Medical Group Inc.8610 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 208, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 642-0100
- 2 5100 W Goldleaf Cir Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90056 Directions (323) 293-7171
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
After having a terrible experience with my last GP, I found Dr. Mikhail online. He was awesome! I'm so glad I found him. He took his time and was very thorough reviewing my previous records and talking about treatment plans. I didn't feel rushed or judged. He was very kind and for that I am grateful. I look forward to having Dr. Mikhail as my GP because I know I'll be in good hands. His office was clean, everyone who works there are just as kind as he is. Again, so glad I found him and his office!
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Dr. Mikhail accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikhail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikhail. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikhail.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikhail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikhail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.