Dr. Joseph Meyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center -taylor and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Meyer works at Round Rock Eye Consultants in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.