Dr. Joseph Meshriky, MD
Dr. Joseph Meshriky, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Meshriky, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine.
Dr. Meshriky works at
Locations
-
1
Sierra Vista Family Medical Clinic1227 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 582-4000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Mountain View Family Medical Clinic1133 E Los Angeles Ave Ste B, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 582-3333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Accepted Insurance
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meshriky?
Love Dr. Meshriky. Great staff, bedside manner and always follows up and makes appointments for you regarding issues you are most concerned about. Shame I moved otherwise I will still see him.
About Dr. Joseph Meshriky, MD
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1386813434
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
- Ain Shams University Hospitals
- Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Ain Shams University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meshriky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meshriky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meshriky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meshriky works at
Dr. Meshriky speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Meshriky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meshriky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meshriky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meshriky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.