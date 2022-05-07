Dr. Joseph Mesa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mesa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Mesa, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Mesa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists - Middletown252 Carter Dr Ste 100, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 655-9494
DOS - Metro4923 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 300, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 655-9494
DOS - North Wilmington3401 Brandywine Pkwy Ste 100, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 655-9494
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Simply put, Dr. Mesa cares. He goes the extra mile and covers every angle of each procedure. He is patient but never bides time. He is very open in terms of his thinking, and his actions. He was so good with me, I recommended him to my wife.
About Dr. Joseph Mesa, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083660187
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mesa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mesa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mesa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mesa has seen patients for Joint Pain, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mesa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mesa speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mesa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mesa.
