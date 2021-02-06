Dr. Joseph Merrill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Merrill, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Merrill, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Lds Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Avenues Internal Medicine324 E 10th Ave Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Directions (801) 294-1000
-
2
Bountiful Clinic, Internal Medicine390 N Main St, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (801) 294-1000Tuesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Merrill was awesome to work with. He and his very accommodating staff were sensitive and responsive to personal requests that made me feel very well cared for and highly impressed not only with their good humor throughout a sedation-free colonoscopy and with their generosity in sharing their knowledge, as Dr. Merrill expertly maneuvered the colonoscope, but also with their high degree of professionalism and first-rate quality of healthcare service.
About Dr. Joseph Merrill, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merrill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merrill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merrill has seen patients for Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merrill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Merrill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merrill.
