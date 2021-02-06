Overview

Dr. Joseph Merrill, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Lds Hospital.



Dr. Merrill works at Avenues Specialty Clinic in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Bountiful, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.