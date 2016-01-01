Dr. Joseph Merola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Merola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Merola, MD is a dermatologist in Boston, MA. Dr. Merola completed a residency at Brigham and Women's Hospital - Internal Medicine. He currently practices at Brigham and Women's Hospital and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Merola is board certified in Rheumatology.
Locations
-
1
Brigham and Women's Hospital221 Longwood Ave # 620C, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-4918
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Joseph Merola, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, French
- Male
- 1881807469
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital - Rheumatology
- Brigham and Women's Hospital - Internal Medicine
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Rheumatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merola has seen patients for Rash, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Merola speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Merola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merola.
