Overview

Dr. Joseph Menn, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Des Moines, Ia and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center and Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Menn works at Coastal Podiatry Associates in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Surfside Beach, SC and Conway, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.