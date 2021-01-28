Dr. Joseph Menn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Menn, DPM
Overview
Dr. Joseph Menn, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Des Moines, Ia and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center and Grand Strand Medical Center.
Dr. Menn works at
Locations
-
1
Coastal Podiatry Associates8141 ROURK ST, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 449-8079
-
2
Coastal Podiatry Associates210 Village Center Blvd Ste 110, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 449-3668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Coastal Podiatry Associates1120 Glenns Bay Rd Ste 103, Surfside Beach, SC 29575 Directions (843) 449-8079
-
4
South Carolina Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons Groupllc8020 Myrtle Trace Dr, Conway, SC 29526 Directions (843) 449-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Conway Medical Center
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Menn?
Dr. Menn and staff are very professional and worked great with my son who has autism. Awesome experience for my son and our family! Would recommend highly!
About Dr. Joseph Menn, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1780755652
Education & Certifications
- American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
- Podiatric Surgery, St. Mary's Hospital, East St. Louis, Mo
- College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Des Moines, Ia
- Wilkes University, Wilkes Barre, Pa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menn works at
Dr. Menn has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Menn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.