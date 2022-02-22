Overview

Dr. Joseph Melendez-Davidson, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Melendez-Davidson works at Memorial Division of General Surgery in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Obesity and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.