Dr. Joseph Melendez-Davidson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melendez-Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Book an Appointment
Dr. Joseph Melendez-Davidson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Melendez-Davidson, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Melendez-Davidson works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Weight-Loss Surgery Program2301 N University Dr Ste 103, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 869-2478Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Memorial Division of General Surgery4651 Sheridan St Ste 350, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-2479Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Melendez-Davidson?
I found that Dr. Davidson is an outstanding doctor and that he will go the extra mile to help you. He is very knowledgeable and very easy to talk with. I believe that he really cares about his patients: about doing what's best for them, about helping them to resolve any issues that they may have, and to assist them in any way that he can. A very kind and caring man.
About Dr. Joseph Melendez-Davidson, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1851525984
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melendez-Davidson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melendez-Davidson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Melendez-Davidson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Melendez-Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melendez-Davidson works at
Dr. Melendez-Davidson has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Obesity and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melendez-Davidson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Melendez-Davidson speaks Spanish.
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Melendez-Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melendez-Davidson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melendez-Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melendez-Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.