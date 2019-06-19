Dr. Joseph Mei, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Mei, DPM
Overview
Dr. Joseph Mei, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Thomas L. Slamovits MD PC170 Prospect Ave Ste 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 487-4443
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Joseph Mei is one of the most Professional doctor that I've known for the past 1 year. He did a great job on the surgery of my foot last year. He is very thorough with his intervention on my foot and never gave up on me. He take good care of me and my foot, he never hesitated to follow up on me even after office hours. I highly recommend Dr. Joseph Mei because of his compassion, dedication, and work ethics. I owe him my life. Thank you very much Dr. Joseph Mei!
About Dr. Joseph Mei, DPM
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Mei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mei speaks Polish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mei.
