Dr. Joseph Mechanik, DPM

Podiatry
5 (210)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Joseph Mechanik, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merrit College|California College of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merrit College|ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL|Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Mechanik works at Colorado Foot Institute in Centennial, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Colorado Foot Institute
    7180 E Orchard Rd Ste 100, Centennial, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 333-3383
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Foot Sprain
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Joint Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Joint Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Biopsy of Affected Tissue Chevron Icon
Blood Test Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Cartilage Regeneration Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Cortisone Injection Chevron Icon
Custom Made Foot Orthotic Chevron Icon
Debridement Chevron Icon
Dermatology Procedure Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Forefoot Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Functional Orthotic Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Infection Management Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Removal Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Injection of Tendon Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Melanoma Removal Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Midfoot Fracture and-or Dislocation Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Nerve Biopsy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Release Chevron Icon
Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Intervention Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Studies Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Heel Spur Surgery Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatologic and Osteoarthritis Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Surgical Biopsy Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon and Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Traumatic Amputation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Turf Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Turf Toe
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 210 ratings
    Patient Ratings (210)
    5 Star
    (192)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 17, 2022
    I was able to get in for an appointment very quickly. I was very grateful. The office is well run with kind and courteous staff. Dr. Mechanik is also nice and explains things well. I had trouble with my boot and I went in and they gave me a new boot. So much better!
    — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Mechanik, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1154389443
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Gulf Coast Orthopaedic &amp; Spine|Gulf Coast Orthopaedic &amp;amp; Spine|Gulf Coast Orthopedics and Spine Associates|Gulf Coast Orthopedics and Spine Associates
    Residency
    • Columbia-North &amp; East Houston Medical Center|Columbia-North &amp;amp; East Houston Medical Center|Columbia-North &amp;amp; East Houston Medical Center|Columbia-North &amp;amp;amp; East Houston Medical Center|Columbia-North &amp;amp;amp;amp; East
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merrit College|California College of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merrit College|ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL|Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
