Dr. Joseph Mechanik, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Joseph Mechanik, DPM
Overview
Dr. Joseph Mechanik, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merrit College|California College of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merrit College|ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL|Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Mechanik works at
Locations
-
1
Colorado Foot Institute7180 E Orchard Rd Ste 100, Centennial, CO 80111 Directions (303) 333-3383Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Mechanik?
I was able to get in for an appointment very quickly. I was very grateful. The office is well run with kind and courteous staff. Dr. Mechanik is also nice and explains things well. I had trouble with my boot and I went in and they gave me a new boot. So much better!
About Dr. Joseph Mechanik, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154389443
Education & Certifications
- Gulf Coast Orthopaedic & Spine|Gulf Coast Orthopaedic &amp; Spine|Gulf Coast Orthopedics and Spine Associates|Gulf Coast Orthopedics and Spine Associates
- Columbia-North & East Houston Medical Center|Columbia-North &amp; East Houston Medical Center|Columbia-North &amp; East Houston Medical Center|Columbia-North &amp;amp; East Houston Medical Center|Columbia-North &amp;amp;amp; East
- California College of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merrit College|California College of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merrit College|ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL|Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mechanik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mechanik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mechanik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mechanik works at
Dr. Mechanik speaks Spanish.
210 patients have reviewed Dr. Mechanik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mechanik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mechanik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mechanik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.