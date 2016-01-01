Dr. McGarvey Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph McGarvey Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph McGarvey Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital and Grand View Health.
Locations
Central Bucks Specialists599 W State St Ste 200, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (267) 893-6800
Hrh Transitional Care Unit1648 Huntingdon Pike, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (267) 893-6800
- 3 595 W State St Ste 200, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (267) 893-6800
- 4 847 N Easton Rd Ste 2800, Doylestown, PA 18902 Directions (215) 918-5750
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
- Grand View Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph McGarvey Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1750380770
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGarvey Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGarvey Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGarvey Jr has seen patients for Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGarvey Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McGarvey Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGarvey Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGarvey Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGarvey Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.