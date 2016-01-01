See All Cardiologists in Doylestown, PA
Dr. Joseph McGarvey Jr, MD

Cardiology
4 (5)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph McGarvey Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital and Grand View Health.

Dr. McGarvey Jr works at Jefferson GI Associates in Doylestown, PA with other offices in Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Bucks Specialists
    599 W State St Ste 200, Doylestown, PA 18901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 893-6800
  2. 2
    Hrh Transitional Care Unit
    1648 Huntingdon Pike, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 893-6800
  3. 3
    595 W State St Ste 200, Doylestown, PA 18901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 893-6800
  4. 4
    847 N Easton Rd Ste 2800, Doylestown, PA 18902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 918-5750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doylestown Hospital
  • Grand View Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Joseph McGarvey Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750380770
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McGarvey Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGarvey Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGarvey Jr has seen patients for Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGarvey Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. McGarvey Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGarvey Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGarvey Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGarvey Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

