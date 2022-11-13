Overview

Dr. Joseph McCormick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. McCormick works at Affinity Orthopedics & Podiatry in Appleton, WI with other offices in Neenah, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.