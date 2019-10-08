Dr. McClure has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph McClure, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph McClure, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Locations
Health First Holmes Regional Medical Center1350 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 254-6218Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very knowledgeable, right to the point and very efficient. I would recommend him to any cancer patient.
About Dr. Joseph McClure, MD
- Hematology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University FL
- University Utah Hosp
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClure accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClure has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClure on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. McClure. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClure.
