Overview

Dr. Joseph McCabe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.



Dr. McCabe works at Atrius Health in Medford, MA with other offices in Cambridge, MA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.