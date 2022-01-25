Dr. Mazza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Mazza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Mazza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Landmark Medical Center, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 33 School St Ste 210, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 464-9751
-
2
East Providence Urgent Care525 Taunton Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 464-9751
-
3
Rhode Island Cardiovascular Group68 Cumberland St Ste 103, Woonsocket, RI 02895 Directions (401) 762-3838
-
4
The Rhode Island Cardiovascular Institute6 Blackstone Valley Pl Ste 105, Lincoln, RI 02865 Directions (401) 762-3838
Hospital Affiliations
- Landmark Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mazza?
Dr. Mazza is one of the most professional and caring doctors I have worked with. He is a gifted doctor.
About Dr. Joseph Mazza, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1912905209
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazza has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mazza speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.