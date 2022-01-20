Dr. Joseph Mazza Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazza Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Mazza Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Mazza Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mazza Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Joseph F Mazza Jr MD PA12640 Creekside Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 482-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mazza Jr?
Dr Mazda team was very professional and right on spot with what they were doing. nice relaxed atmosphere,room temperature was perfect it was not freezing . Only a quick few question then right on to surgery.after wards I can’t say much because I was still in La la land from the anesthesia they Help me to car and followed up with me at the end of day
About Dr. Joseph Mazza Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1639148281
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazza Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazza Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazza Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazza Jr works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazza Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazza Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazza Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazza Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.