Dr. Joseph Mazza Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Joseph Mazza Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mazza Jr works at Mazza Plastic Surgery in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph F Mazza Jr MD PA
    12640 Creekside Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33919 (239) 482-7676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Breast Lift Surgery
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Lift Surgery
Oral and-or Facial Cleft

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 20, 2022
    Dr Mazda team was very professional and right on spot with what they were doing. nice relaxed atmosphere,room temperature was perfect it was not freezing . Only a quick few question then right on to surgery.after wards I can’t say much because I was still in La la land from the anesthesia they Help me to car and followed up with me at the end of day
    ken veltman — Jan 20, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Mazza Jr, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639148281
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Mazza Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazza Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mazza Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mazza Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mazza Jr works at Mazza Plastic Surgery in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mazza Jr’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazza Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazza Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazza Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazza Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

