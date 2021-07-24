Dr. Mayus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Mayus, MD
Dr. Joseph Mayus, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic Rheumatology3555 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3120
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- Cox Monett Hospital
Dr Mayus did a thorough exam and listened to my issues. It was an experience that I have not had with a specialist in years. He is an excellent doctor and I would recommend him. He even called me on a Saturday to let me know about my blood work. That is above and beyond!! ??
About Dr. Joseph Mayus, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Duke University
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
