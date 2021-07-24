See All Rheumatologists in Springfield, MO
Dr. Joseph Mayus, MD

Rheumatology
3.8 (21)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Mayus, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.

Dr. Mayus works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic Rheumatology in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ferrell-Duncan Clinic Rheumatology
    3555 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 875-3120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center South
  • Cox Monett Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Treatment frequency



Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 24, 2021
    Dr Mayus did a thorough exam and listened to my issues. It was an experience that I have not had with a specialist in years. He is an excellent doctor and I would recommend him. He even called me on a Saturday to let me know about my blood work. That is above and beyond!! ??
    Jul 24, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Mayus, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760424899
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mayus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mayus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mayus works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic Rheumatology in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Mayus’s profile.

    Dr. Mayus has seen patients for Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

