Dr. Joseph Maytal, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Maytal, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Yeshiva Univ
Locations
Cohen Children's Northwell Health - Pediatric Neurology2001 Marcus Ave Ste W290, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 465-5255
Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialists at Hewlett1800 Rockaway Ave Ste 102, Hewlett, NY 11557 Directions (516) 390-8687
Nslij26901 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-3000
Atc Healthcare1983 Marcus Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (718) 055-0555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Maytal, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Hebrew
- 1164488649
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Yeshiva Univ
- A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Child Neurology Brookdale Univ Hosp Med Ctr, Pediatrics Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, Pediatrics
- Li Jewish Med Center
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maytal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maytal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maytal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maytal has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maytal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maytal speaks Hebrew.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Maytal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maytal.
