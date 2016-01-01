See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Joseph Maytal, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joseph Maytal, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2 (12)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Maytal, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Yeshiva Univ

Dr. Maytal works at Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Neurology in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Hewlett, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cohen Children's Northwell Health - Pediatric Neurology
    2001 Marcus Ave Ste W290, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 465-5255
  2. 2
    Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialists at Hewlett
    1800 Rockaway Ave Ste 102, Hewlett, NY 11557 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 390-8687
  3. 3
    Nslij
    26901 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 470-3000
  4. 4
    Atc Healthcare
    1983 Marcus Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 055-0555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Tremor
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Tremor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Maytal?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Maytal, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Maytal, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Maytal to family and friends

    Dr. Maytal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Maytal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Maytal, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Maytal, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164488649
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Yeshiva Univ
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Child Neurology Brookdale Univ Hosp Med Ctr, Pediatrics Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, Pediatrics
    Residency
    Internship
    • Li Jewish Med Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Maytal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maytal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maytal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maytal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maytal has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maytal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Maytal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maytal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maytal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maytal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Maytal, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.